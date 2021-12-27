Josh Jacobs runs Raiders to 17-13 victory over Broncos

The Raiders needed a victory to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

They got it against a division rival.

Las Vegas defeated Denver 17-13 on Sunday and eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention in the process.

The Raiders fell behind at halftime after a pair of turnovers led to 10 Denver points just before the break. But the Broncos did not score a point in the second half, with Raiders running back Josh Jacobs getting rolling.

After fumbling toward the end of the first half, Jacobs rushed for 57 yards on Las Vegas’ first possession of the third quarter, leading to running back Peyton Barber’s 5-yard touchdown. Kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to provide the winning margin.

Jacobs finished the game tying his career-high with 129 yards on 27 carries. It was the first time since Week 10 of the 2020 season that Jacobs reached 100 yards. His previous high in 2021 was 87 yards in the win over the Cowboys.

Quarterback Derek Carr was 20-of-25 for 201 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble. Tight end Foster Moreau led the Raiders with 67 yards on four catches. Receiver Hunter Renfrow caught three passes for 40 yards with a TD.

Las Vegas’ defense prevented Denver from getting anything going throughout the game. Starting in place of Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock was 15-of-22 for 153 yards. The Broncos’ run game was non-existent, as they finished with 19 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Denver had just 158 total yards and was 1-of-10 on third down.

The 8-7 Raiders have two tough games against AFC postseason contenders to end the 2021 season. They’ll play the Colts in Indianapolis next week before hosting the Chargers in Week 18.

Now eliminated from the postseason, the Broncos may begin to turn to their future with questions surrounding head coach Vic Fangio’s job security. They play the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 17 and host the Chiefs to end the regular season.

