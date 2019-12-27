Josh Jacobs, Richie Incognito officially doubtful, not expected to play

Running back Josh Jacobs and offensive guard Richie Incognito aren’t ruled out yet.

Officially, they are doubtful.

Neither is expected to play, though.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said neither was ruled out and both will make the trip to Denver out of respect.

Jacobs’ shoulder injury is expected to keep him out after sidelining him for practice this week. He also had a surgical procedure this week for a superficial skin infection on his leg.

Jacobs, a leading candidate for offensive rookie of the year, ran 242 times for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 166 yards.

Incognito did not practice this week with an ankle injury.

Those are the only players the Raiders gave designations.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (neck/concussion) and receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) will play.