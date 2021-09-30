The Raiders may have not one, but two of their running backs returning for Monday’s matchup with the Chargers.

Per multiple reporters on the Raiders beat, both Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard are practicing for Las Vegas on Thursday.

Head coach Jon Gruden indicated on Monday that he was hopeful Jacobs could return to practice after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Jacobs accounted for 40 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the team’s season-opening victory over the Ravens.

Richard has been on injured reserve with a foot injury suffered early in training camp. That he’s practicing now indicates that the Raiders have designated him to return from IR, beginning his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Las Vegas has rolled with Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber at running back for the last two games. Barber rushed for 111 yards and caught three passes for 31 yards in the Raiders’ overtime win over the Dolphins last week.

Josh Jacobs returns to practice, Jalen Richard designated to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk