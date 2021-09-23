Josh Jacobs returns to practice

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed Wednesday’s practice with ankle and toe injuries, but he made some progress toward returning to the lineup on Thursday.

Jacobs was dressed for Thursday’s practice and wearing a red, non-contact jersey during the portion of the workout open to the media. Jacobs was doing limited work and Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports that he left the field after the first set of drills, so playing this weekend against the Dolphins may not be in the cards.

Jacobs missed the team’s win over the Steelers last Sunday. Kenyan Drake started the game and Peyton Barber lead the team with 13 carries.

Reporters at Thursday’s practice noted that left guard Richie Incognito remained out. He has missed the first two games of the year with a calf injury.

