Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf, quadriceps) remained limited on Tuesday’s practice report.

Jacobs has spent the past two weeks on the practice report with a calf injury, and despite being questionable to play, he had 67 touches for 453 yards and three touchdowns the past two weeks. The Raiders added the quadriceps injury to the report this week.

He has 1,303 rushing yards this season, already No. 2 on the Raiders’ single-season rushing list.

The Raiders had only one change to their Tuesday practice report, with cornerback Tyler Hall (back) having limited work after sitting out Monday.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown (hand), tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) remained out of practice.

Running back Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), linebacker Curtis Bolton (ankle), safety Duron Harmon (quad), center Andre James (quad), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) again were limited.

Josh Jacobs remains limited with calf, quad injuries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk