Josh Jacobs practicing again on Thursday

Word earlier this week was that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs would return to the lineup this week after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Titans with a shoulder injury.

The first two practice days of this week have done nothing to push things in a different direction. Jacobs practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday and reports from Oakland have him on the field again on Thursday.

He’ll likely be limited again, but the practice work is a good sign for the first-round pick’s chances of facing a struggling Jaguars defense.

Those reports from Oakland also have wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on the field. Renfrow has been out since injuring his ribs in Week 12 against the Jets.