Josh Jacobs plans to play Sunday

Running back Josh Jacobs missed last Sunday’s Raiders game with a shoulder injury, but the first-round pick thinks he’ll be back in the lineup against the Jaguars this weekend.

Jacobs has practiced all week on a limited basis and he told reporters on Friday that he plans to play on Sunday. He stopped short of guaranteeing his presence in the lineup after his shoulder failed to progress as hoped last week, but his uptick in practice work bodes well for his chances of playing.

Assuming he does play, Jacobs should have opportunities to make plays against a Jaguars defense that has allowed at least 195 rushing yards in four of the last five games.

Right tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) and defensive back Daryl Worley (neck) are also considered questionable for Oakland this weekend.