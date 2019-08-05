Josh Jacobs plans to pick Todd Gurley's brain during Raiders-Rams practice

Josh Jacobs appears to be thriving in his first training camp.

The Raiders rookie running back has flashed his speed and even showed off his hands early on in Napa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the first NFL training camp can be hard for some rookies, Jacobs has found it easier than what he went through at Alabama, due in large part to how the Raiders are protecting the young back's body.

Jacobs always is looking to improve his game, and he has honed in on an opportunity to tap into a valuable resource this coming week.

The Raiders will host joint practices with the reigning NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and Thursday, and Jacobs plans to pick the brain of Rams star running back Todd Gurley when he comes to Napa.

"I don't have a relationship with him, but I definitely spoke to him and told him when he gets here I want to pick his brain a little bit," Jacobs said, via Raiders.com. "He's a great running back in my eyes and he's top five [in the league], and I just want to see how he thinks, and see what he does to take care of his body, or how he reads certain things and makes cuts."

Jacobs has a number of topics he hopes to discuss with the Pro Bowl running back.

"First and foremost just [want to ask] how he takes care of his body," Jacobs said. "Going through certain injuries that he did and he always bounces back. It's about longevity, especially at the running back position. That was the first thing I was going to ask him, and then how he tempos his runs, and where do his eyes go in his protections and how does he go about it. I just kind of like to pick people's brains a little bit."

[RELATED: Seen and Heard: Gruden reduces Raiders' practice intensity]

Story continues

The Raiders have high expectations for Jacobs, as they do most of their rookie class, and he is expected to be the feature back this season in a reloaded Raiders offense.

We saw how dangerous Jacobs is during his time in Tuscaloosa, and getting advice from Gurley only will help him as he begins what the Raiders believe will be a long and productive NFL career.

Josh Jacobs plans to pick Todd Gurley's brain during Raiders-Rams practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area