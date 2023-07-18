Josh Jacobs: We never tried to reset the market

The Raiders wanted to reach a long-term deal with Josh Jacobs. The running back wanted a long-term deal with the team.

It didn't happen, but it apparently was close enough that Jacobs had hopes that an 11th-hour deal would get done.

Jacobs was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the team facility with teammate Maxx Crosby at the deadline Monday, ready to sign if a deal was consummated, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Jacobs indicated in a social media exchange with Kenny King that an extension didn't get completed because of a lack of security, not a disagreement in salary.

"We never tried to reset the market," Jacobs wrote.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, at $16.016 million per year, is the highest-paid running back in annual average, with four other running backs at $12 million or more per season. The franchise tag for running backs is $10.1 million for 2023.

Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro after rushing for 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches.

The Cowboys didn't get a deal completed with Tony Pollard, and the Giants and Saquon Barkley didn't reach an agreement either. Pollard is the only one of the three to have signed the franchise tag.

That prompts the question of when (or if) Jacobs and Barkley will report to their team. The Raiders and Giants also have the option of rescinding the tag at any time before it is signed.

Jacobs reportedly will not report to training camp.