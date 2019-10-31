Josh Jacobs named NFL offensive rookie of the month
Even though he only played three games, Josh Jacobs did enough to stand out in October.
The Raiders running back was named the league’s offensive rookie of the month, after a dominant stretch of games.
He had 62 carries for 313 yards and two touchdowns in three games, including a pair of 100-yard games (including one against the Bears).
He has quickly become the kind of bell-cow back the Raiders needed, showing he can be the kind of guy to build an old school-offense around.
