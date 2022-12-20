Josh Jacobs named ‘biggest surprise for Raiders this season

In a recent article by ESPN and their 32 beat writers, they named each team’s biggest surprise player this season. For the Raiders, that was none other than Josh Jacobs, who leads the NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage.

Here is what they had to say about the former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft:

“Jacobs has been more than a pleasant surprise after not having his fifth-year option picked up by the Raiders’ new regime; he’s been the team’s MVP. After GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels built an RB-by-committee approach, Jacobs “surprised” McDaniels and has more than proved his worth as RB1. His career-high 1,495 rushing yards lead the NFL, and his 86-yard walk-off scamper in Seattle is the league’s longest run of the season. Jacobs, who also has 11 TDs and 46 catches for 363 yards, is about to be paid.”

The offense is built around Jacobs and his ability to do it all. He’s having the best season of his career and is well on his way to being a first-team All-Pro selection. Jacobs couldn’t have had a better season heading into free agency in 2023.

With three games left in the season, look for the Raiders to lean on Jacobs heavily as they try to make a late-season push for the playoffs.

