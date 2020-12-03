Josh Jacobs misses second straight practice

Running back Josh Jacobs sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and his status is in doubt for the team’s Week 13 game against the Jets.

Jacobs did not practice on Thursday, which means he’s now 0-for-2 on opportunities to get on the field this week. Friday will provide a final opportunity to get on the field and a failure to work will make for a dim outlook for the weekend.

Devontae Booker would be in line for a lead role if Jacobs isn’t able to face the Jets.

Safety Johnathan Abram (knee) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) joined Jacobs in missing a second straight day of practice. Cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion, neck), guard Denzelle Good (ankle), center Rodney Hudson (knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle, calf), guard Gabe Jackson (knee), and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) all practiced after sitting out on Wednesday.

