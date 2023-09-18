Josh Jacobs makes history in rushing for minus-2 yards

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said last week after rushing for only 48 yards on 19 carries that he had rust to knock off. It went from bad to worse Sunday.

Jacobs made NFL history, becoming the first reigning NFL rushing champion since the 1970 merger to finish a game with negative rushing yards.

“I feel like I've just got to do more, honestly,” Jacobs said, via Jonah Bronstein of the Associated Press.

Jacobs lost 2 yards on nine carries, though he did catch five passes for 51 yards.

“We need to address where we went wrong and improve from there,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think we just need a next game and flush it. I don’t think that would create a winning culture.”

Jacobs had a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last season. His 46 yards this season is the worst two-game rushing yardage total of his five-year career.

"I need to do a better job figuring out how to get JJ going," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said.

Jacobs didn't join the Raiders until Aug. 26, sitting out the offseason program, training camp and the preseason as the sides worked on a modified one-year deal.