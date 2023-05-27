Josh Jacobs looks to become the third player in NFL history to complete this feat in 2023

Josh Jacobs was crowned the 2022 NFL rushing champion for leading all running backs in rushing yards with 1,653. In 2023, Jacobs looks to become only the third RB to win the award in back-to-back years alongside TCU legend LaDanian Tomlinson and former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, Derrick Henry.

The Raiders‘ offense lived through Jacobs last season as he had nearly 400 touches between 340 carries and 53 receptions. Yet, Jacobs’ usage might be even higher in 2023 after the departure of veteran quarterback Derek Carr and Pro Bowl tight end, Darren Waller.

The receiving unit in Las Vegas is strong between future Hall of Famer, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. However, Adams and the Raiders haven’t seen eye to eye this off-season, especially regarding the QB situation. Carr, Adams’ former college teammate, will be replaced by a Super Bowl-caliber QB in Jimmy Garoppolo, but due to it being his first year in the system combined with a history of injuries, Jacobs will still be the bell cow of the offense.

It will certainly be a battle for the Raiders to make the playoffs this season, but if they have any aspirations to get there, Jacobs will need to see the ball close to 400 times again. In division alone, the Raiders face the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the now Sean Payton-coached Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers who have one of the best young QBs in the NFL with Justin Herbert. The AFC West will be an absolute gauntlet, let alone the AFC as a whole.

Will Josh Jacobs join the back-to-back rushing champs club in 2023? 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rZB742h1NC — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 20, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jacobs as he attempts to make NFL history.

