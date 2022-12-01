Raiders running back Josh Jacobs aggravated his calf injury in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. It didn’t stop him as he earned AFC offensive player of the week honors.

He ran for the game-winning 86-yard run in overtime and had a career-high 33 carries.

Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday, which is more than he thought he might do this week.

Tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) was the only non-participant for the Raiders.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) joined Jacobs as limited.

Josh Jacobs limited in Wednesday’s practice with calf injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk