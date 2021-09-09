Josh Jacobs limited with toe injury; Richie Incognito misses practice

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed practice earlier this week when the team didn’t have to submit an injury report. He returned to practice Thursday.

In their first practice report of the season, the Raiders listed Jacobs as limited with a toe injury.

Jacobs earned his first Pro Bowl in 2020, with 306 touches for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Raiders, though, did not have guard Richie Incognito at practice. He has not practiced since injuring his calf in the second joint practice against the Rams on Aug. 19.

“He’s getting better,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He did not practice today. We’ll see how he feels at the end of the week.”

Safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle) also missed practice, and defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral) was limited.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (back) and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (shin) were full participants.

