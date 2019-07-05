Josh Jacobs, last unsigned Raiders pick, doesn't want to talk contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders selected three players in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. But one still remains unsigned.

Josh Jacobs hasn't put pen to paper yet, over two months after the draft, with training camp just a few weeks away. Don't bring it up to him, though.

In a since-deleted tweet from Friday afternoon, the No. 24 pick in the draft said he was going to block everybody that tweeted at him about his contract situation. Here is the original tweet.

It's rare for rookies to find themselves in a contract holdout ever since the rookie wage scale was installed. Contract values and bonuses are now predetermined. The only wiggle room here is the payment schedule of the signing bonus and if salary guarantees will have offsets.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported Friday that a bonus issue is why Jacobs and the Raiders haven't come to an agreement.

Jacobs is expected to be the Raiders' main option at running back as a rookie. Despite having veterans like Doug Martin on the roster, Jacobs will carry the rock a lot right away this year.

He proved to be a dual-threal option as a rusher and receiver at Alabama, and Jon Gruden expects him to do the same for the Silver and Black. First, he has to sign a contract.