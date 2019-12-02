Josh Jacobs identifies turning point in Raiders’ blowout loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Everything that could go wrong did early in Oakland's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, but the Raiders weren't out of it.

The score remained relatively close through most of the first half. The Raiders were down one score until late in the second quarter, when the Chiefs scored another touchdown.

The Raiders weren't happy to be down two scores, but still felt like they were within striking distance. A comeback could be arranged if they stopped making mistakes and got their offense back on track.

That feeling didn't last long.

Quarterback Derek Carr threw a pick six five plays later than took wind out of the Raiders' sails.

Running back Josh Jacobs could feel the momentum change when Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill jumped Tyrell Williams' rout, picked it and took it to the house. The game's dynamic turned on its ear right then, and pessimism pervaded after that backbreaking turnover that Jacobs considered the game's true turning point.

"[That] really took our morale," Jacobs said. "You could feel the emotions. You could feel the swing. And I tried to go out there and do my job as a running back and inspire the team, inspire the play calling and all that. I tried to do my best, but I have to be better."

Jacobs did all he could, rushing for 104 yards on 17 carries, though he only had three carries for nine yards in the second half. That pick six put Kansas City up three scores, essentially taking an efficient, steadily productive Raiders run game out of the equation.

The game got out of hand in the second half, with the Chiefs scoring routinely as time whittled down. After that pick six, though, the rout was on.

It was the second in as many weeks, following a 34-3 embarrassment at the hands of the New York Jets.

Jacobs was quick to differentiate those defeats, saying he felt better after this loss that the last one.

"We have a really good team and we're not showcasing that right now," Jacobs said. "That's the biggest thing that is frustrating me. The thing I liked this week that was better than last week was that nobody gave up. That was huge for us.

"…Last week, I feel like people gave up in the game. That was biggest thing about this game, that I don't feel like people gave up. Of course, I'm disappointed in the loss, but I'm not frustrated."

