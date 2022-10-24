Josh Jacobs: Hard to have self-satisfaction when we’re on bottom end of the winning pole

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is in a groove right now.

Jacobs ran 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Texans. It’s the third straight game that Jacobs has run for at least that many yards and he has 441 yards and six touchdowns over the span.

It’s rare for running backs to put together streaks like that and Jacobs said that it is difficult to take too much enjoyment from his success when the 2-4 Raiders are still at the bottom of the standings.

“It’s hard to have self-satisfaction,” Jacobs said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “Because, obviously, we’re still on the bottom end of the winning pole. And then it’s still a long season. If I don’t play good the rest of the season, everything I did up to now don’t really mean nothing. The biggest thing for me is, man, I want to get in the playoffs. I want to go on a run and actually feel what it feels like to actually experience that. I think we have a special group of guys. When we’re all clicking offensively and defensively, we’re a scary team. I’m just trying to find a way to approach going about working every day to bring out the best out of everybody.”

Jacobs’ continued productivity can’t guarantee the Raiders season ends the way he hopes, but it would have upside for him in any case. The Raiders opted not to exercise Jacobs’ option for the 2023 season, so he’s on track for free agency while running through every defense that’s thrown in front of him.

