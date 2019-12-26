Josh Jacobs had “fastest surgery ever” Wednesday

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs shared some unexpected news on his Instagram story late on Wednesday night.

Jacobs has been dealing with a shoulder injury for several weeks and has missed two of the last three games because of the issue. It’s apparently not the only health issue for the rookie.

Jacobs posted videos of himself in a hospital gown with a bandage on his lower leg. One was captioned “surgery went great fastest surgery ever” and another that said “this was random I didn’t plan on even being here.”

There are no other details about the procedure and whether it will rule him out for Week 17, but the combination of the leg issue and the shoulder issue would seem to make his participation against the Broncos unlikely.