Josh Jacobs has groin injury; Tyrell Williams a hip pointer

Tyrell Williams and Josh Jacobs came out of Sunday’s game banged up, Jon Gruden said Monday.

Williams has a hip pointer, and Jacobs is dealing with a groin issue, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

There is no indication of how bad Williams’ and Jacobs’ injuries are as Gruden said he was waiting on updates. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee) and returner Dwayne Harris (ankle) also are dealing with injuries.

Williams played 61 of 65 snaps, catching five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Jacobs played 30 snaps, getting 12 carries for 99 yards, including a 51-yard run.

The Raiders did see the return of offensive guard Richie Incognito on Monday. He rejoined the team after his suspension ended.