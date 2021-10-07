Josh Jacobs has a full practice Thursday

Josh Jacobs returned to action in Week 4 after a two-game absence with an ankle injury. His 36 snaps were 63 percent of the team’s offensive plays.

The running back was limited in Wednesday’s practice before being upgraded to a full participant.

Jacobs has 29 touches for 97 yards and two touchdowns in two games this season.

The Raiders also saw left tackle Kolton Miller (knee) return to a full practice after being limited a day earlier.

Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (toe) and Damon Arnette (groin), running back Peyton Barber (toe) and tight end Derek Carrier (pectoral) remained out of practice Thursday. Safety Johnathan Abram still was limited.

