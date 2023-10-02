Josh Jacobs: It's frustrating, we're playing undisciplined football

After the Raiders lost to the Steelers in Week Three, wide receiver Davante Adams said the team was "not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture" and running back Josh Jacobs shared a similar sentiment on Sunday.

The Raiders fell behind the Chargers 24-7 before cutting the deficit to seven points and getting the ball back with a chance to tie or win the game late in the fourth quarter. That bid ended when rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell was intercepted just outside the end zone and the Chargers iced the game with a 51-yard Justin Herbert pass to Josh Palmer on a third down just after the two minute warning.

Sunday's game also saw Jerry Tillery ejected for a late hit on Herbert, two other turnovers, and nine penalties. The entire picture left Jacobs frustrated by what he feels is a lack of discipline on the roster.

"It's undisciplined football, and this league is too competitive," Jacobs said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "It's too competitive and it's too many guys that's good out there to not do the little things right every play. Until we figure that out, this is going to be what it is. It's frustrating, man. And I mean, I feel like every day I go in there and work my ass off. So, eventually something's got to give."

Adams also lamented "the hurting yourself thing" after the loss dropped the Raiders to 1-3 and the Raiders need to find a way to break that cycle before their penchant for costly mistakes drops them even further down the standings.

