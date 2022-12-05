Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has spent the past two weeks on the practice report with a calf injury. Listed as questionable, Jacobs not only played but had 67 touches for 453 yards and three touchdowns in wins over the Seahawks and Chargers.

So, it’s no wonder Jacobs remains on the injury list this week.

The Raiders did not practice Monday, but they were required to provide an estimation of the participation of their injured players since they play in Thursday Night Football.

Jacobs was limited with his calf injury as well as an injury to his quad.

With 1,303 rushing yards, he already ranks No. 2 on the Raiders’ single-season rushing list. Jacobs is on pace for 1,846 rushing yards, which would break Marcus Allen‘s franchise-record of 1,759 yards set in the 16-game 1985 season when he was NFL MVP.

The Raiders had a long injury list, though quarterback Derek Carr was off the report after spending a few weeks on it with a back issue.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown (hand), cornerback Tyler Hall (back), tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) did not practice.

Running back Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), linebacker Curtis Bolton (ankle), safety Duron Harmon (quad), center Andre James (quad), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) were limited.

Josh Jacobs estimated as limited participant with calf, quad injuries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk