Josh Jacobs 'embarassed' by his, Raiders' performance in loss to Bucs

Jacobs was 'embarassed' by his, Raiders' performance Sunday

Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when it came to his performance in the Raiders' 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

“I wouldn’t say I put it behind me because I was embarrassed. It was pretty embarrassing for me,” Jacobs said (h/t Raiders Wire's Levi Damien). “Something that I just kind of went and looked at the film, I went and practiced and I went and watched previous games. I was just trying to see where I could improve my game, what can I bring to this team and try to get the guys motivated to be where we want to be. That’s my mindset right now.”

Jacobs got 10 carries but only managed to pick up 17 yards, as the Buccaneers' swarming defense kept Las Vegas in check throughout the game.

The second-year tailback holds himself to a high standard, but his offensive line didn't have its greatest day. COVID-19 protocols kept almost the entire unit out of practice all week, and right tackle Trent Brown missed the game after testing positive for the virus. The rest of the starting unit ended up being cleared shortly before kickoff, but quarterback Derek Carr was sacked three times as the front seven for Tampa Bay wreaked havoc all over the Raiders' offense.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face another difficult test Sunday, as the Cleveland Browns and their top-ten run defense will welcome Las Vegas to town. The Alabama product has emerged as one of the AFC's best running backs through just 19 career games, and no doubt will be motivated going into Sunday's showdown.