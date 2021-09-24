The Raiders likely won’t have their starting running back for a second straight game.

Josh Jacobs is doubtful for Sunday’s contest against Miami, Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday.

If Jacobs is unable to play, the Raiders’ combination of Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber will take center stage again — a duo Gruden said the Raiders feel “pretty good” about. Though Las Vegas beat Pittsburgh last week, the Barber had only 32 yards rushing. Drake had 9 yards on seven carries.

“We’ve got to get them some better looks in the running game,” Gruden said in his press conference. “We misfired on some assignments. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to run the ball better collectively — it’s not just the back and his statistical data. We’ve gotta block better, we’ve gotta call better plays, we’ve gotta execute better. And running the ball these first couple weeks has, obviously, been not good enough.”

The Raiders will also be without starting left guard Richie Incognito, who is still dealing with a calf injury that’s kept him out of practice. Safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) and safety Dallin Leavitt (concussion) are also out in Week Three.

Josh Jacobs doubtful, Richie Incognito out in Week Three originally appeared on Pro Football Talk