Josh Jacobs doesn't land long-term contract from Raiders by tag deadline, per report

The NFL's reigning rushing champion will enter this season without a new deal.

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders did not reach an agreement on a multiyear contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, NFL Network reported.

Jacobs, 25, led the NFL in both rushing yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053) last season, earning his first All-Pro nod and second Pro Bowl berth for the breakout campaign. The Raiders declined his fifth-year option last spring before giving Jacobs the franchise tag in March.

If Jacobs signs his tender, he would make $10.1 million for 2023. He cannot sign a new contract until the end of the upcoming regular season.

Without a contract in place, however, Jacobs can miss all of training camp without financial penalty.

Entering Monday, Jacobs and fellow running backs Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) and Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys) were the only players still left on the franchise tag. Neither one agreed to a multiyear contract by the deadline.

