Josh Jacobs doesn’t plan on playing for the Raiders anytime soon

Josh Jacobs was franchise-tagged by the Las Vegas Raiders, but he has taken his frustration with the team to new heights. The star running back will not just skip out on training camp, he’s refusing to return to the team.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jacobs was seen boarding a flight out of Las Vegas. Where he was heading is unknown.

After being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, Jacobs had two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. However, the 2022 season was by far the most impressive one of his young career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Jacobs finished with a career-high 1,653 yards, 12 touchdowns, and an average of 97.2 yards per game.

The tension between Jacobs and the Raiders does not look like it’s anywhere near a resolution. It is looking highly unlikely that this gets smoothed over by the time the season begins. A trade could be in the mix as Las Vegas would try to get some sort of return for one of the best running backs in the league.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender, was spotted this morning boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas. Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/JxwpE3LBXL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Josh Jacobs and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

More Bama in NFL!

Steph Curry is 'extremely excited' to have Bryce Young as the Carolina Panthers QB

More Bama in NFL!

Bryce Young officially signs rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire