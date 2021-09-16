Josh Jacobs did not practice Thursday

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was questionable for Week One with an illness, but now he’s been held out of the first two practices of Week Two.

Jacobs (toe/ankle) is just one of several Las Vegas players who didn’t participate in Thursday’s session.

Guard Richie Incognito (calf), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), safety Roderic Teamer (ankle), and quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad) also did not participate. Mariota is slated to miss multiple weeks with his injury.

After missing Wednesday’s practice, defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe) was back on the field as a limited participant. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip), and fullback Alec Ingold (fibula) all remained limited. The team added defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee) as a limited participant.

Linebacker (ankle), receiver Bryan Edwards (elbow), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (back), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee), center Andre James (elbow), and safety Dallin Leavitt (hip) were all full participants.

