Josh Jacobs: It could be a special year for me and Kenyan Drake

When the Raiders signed running back Kenyan Drake in March to a two-year deal with $11 million guaranteed, they raised some eyebrows outside of the organization.

After all, they have a third-year back in Josh Jacobs who has displayed an ability to be an every-down player.

But Drake’s role will reportedly be much more than just taking scattered handoffs, with the former Cardinal and Dolphin also taking snaps at receiver.

That’s part of why Jacobs is feeling so good about both his and Drake’s prospects in the upcoming season.

“Man, I mean the sky’s the limit, honestly,” Jacobs said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You see a lot of guys creating a lot of plays. You see Kenyan catching a lot of balls out of the backfield, making some good runs, and things like that. I think if we stay healthy it’s going to be a special year for both of us.”

Las Vegas’ offense was solid last year, finishing eighth in yards and 10th in scoring. But if Drake does add another strong element to the group, it’ll help the Raiders keep up with the explosiveness of their division-rival Chiefs.

