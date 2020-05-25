Josh Jacobs, Clelin Ferrell get Raiders tattoos after rookie seasons

Josh Jacobs and Clelin Ferrell loved their first season with the Raiders so much that they both got the team's legendary logo tattooed on their arms.

Jacobs added the logo on right arm while Ferrell went with his left. Both players shared the new ink Sunday on their Instagram stories.

Josh Jacobs and Cle Ferrell with their new #Raiders tats, Maxx and Keisean Nixon getting in on it.

Don't remember a class with so much love for the Nation. Some draft class that!#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/mJQEil7oZn

— Ryan Hurst (@Raider_Ryan1) May 25, 2020

The Raiders added both players last year in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. General manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden called Ferrell, a defensive end out of Clemson, when they were on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick. They then used their second first-round pick on Jacobs at No. 24 overall, and the former Alabama running back starred from Day 1.

Jacobs became the first Raiders rookie to run for over 1,000 rushing yards and finished the season with 1,150 yards despite missing three games to a shoulder injury. He was a finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and proved himself worthy of the award.

Ferrell played 15 games as a rookie and recorded 4.5 sacks. Earlier this offseason, he was working out with Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner as he has vowed to be much better in Year 2.

Both Jacobs and Ferrell will play key roles to the Silver and Black making the leap in Las Vegas, and clearly are full in on Raider Nation.

