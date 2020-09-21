Josh Jacobs' cleats for Raiders' Vegas opener honor Oakland, Al Davis

Check out Jacobs' Oakland-inspired cleats for Raiders' opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Josh Jacobs’ cleats for the Raiders’ first home game in Las Vegas pay homage both to the past and the future of the franchise.

Jacobs’ footwear will feature images of the Raiders’ new home, Allegiant Stadium, as well as an image of franchise icon Al Davis and a “Thank You Oakland” message with the city’s waterfront in the background.

After being selected No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders, Jacobs put together a strong rookie season in the franchise’s final chapter in Northern California. The Alabama product rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, and finished second in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The Raiders will host the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football" in the franchise’s first home game in Las Vegas, after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on the road.

Despite playing just one season in the Bay Area, it’s cool to see Jacobs show love to the city where he began his NFL career.