Josh Jacobs: Captains have been a lot more vocal, stern this week

After the Raiders lost to the Steelers last Sunday night, receiver Davante Adams criticized the team for "not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture."

Head coach Josh McDaniels said the next day that he understood Adams' frustration.

With the Raiders looking to avoid a third straight loss this week, running back Josh Jacobs noted that Adams' comments have resonated within the locker room.

"I definitely agree with ‘Tae and the things that he said and the remarks he said,” Jacobs said, via Logan Reeves of KLAS 8 News Now. “It's the way that a lot of people feel around here — just wanting to get the best out of each individual every single day and wanting the best for not only the team, but every individual, period, that we have here. So I definitely understand his frustration.

“I think this week, captains have definitely been a lot more vocal and then not only that, a little more stern, too. Just trying to make sure everything goes how we want it to go, especially while it’s early and there's still time to fix things.”

Through three weeks, the Raiders have yet to score 20 points in a game. They’ve had three turnovers in each of the last two weeks and have yet to generate a takeaway.

We’ll see if the messages turn into a stronger performance on Sunday when the Raiders play the Chargers in Los Angeles.