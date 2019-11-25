Josh Jacobs: Buying Into Strength of Schedule

As we close out Week 12, we're closer to approaching the trade deadlines in your fantasy football leagues. This very well may be the last chance you have to set yourself up for a deep playoff run. The key to a great run is partnering talent and opportunity with the strength of schedule to form the perfect fantasy marriage. I'll try to help you do that in this week's Trade Targets.

Incredibly, we're closing out Week 12, and I still can't figure out what to make of the Raiders Offense. I know what to make of Josh Jacobs, though; he's an absolute stud. Among running backs with at least 75 rushing attempts, Jacobs ranks first in avoided tackles (54), fifth in yards after contact (688), and fourth in rushing yards. Jacobs is the RB30 over the last two weeks - a stinger in the critical weeks leading up to the fantasy playoffs. However, he has managed 100+ yard games in four of the Raiders' last seven matchups, and his upcoming schedule should complement that production well. See if you can tempt the Jacobs owner before what is bound to be a boom performance against the Chiefs so you can cash in on his schedule for the fantasy playoffs. The Jaguars and Chargers rank top seven in rushing yards allowed to the running back, while the Titans have allowed three 20-point fantasy performances in their last five matchups.

Schedule Weeks 14-16: TEN, JAX, LAC

T.Y. Hilton returned this week from a calf injury that's kept him off the field since Week 8 and didn't exactly make a splash. He logged just 37% of offensive snaps to amass three receptions for 18 yards and no score. The Colts didn't disclose that Hilton would be on a snap count before Thursday Night Football, and many owners were burned to kick off their fantasy matchups. The good news is that Hilton emerged from that game without any aggravations to his calf injury, and the Colts get a long week of rest after TNF. Hilton should return to see a healthy allotment of snaps in Week 13 and beyond as long as he is healthy, should bounce back in a big way. Though Hilton has been on pace for a near-career low in yardage, it's hard to ignore his touchdown upside with Jacoby Brissett under center. Despite missing four games on the season, Hilton could very-well pass his career-high in touchdowns for a season (7).

Looking forward to the fantasy football playoffs, Hilton will face the Buccaneers, Saints and Panthers. Tampa Bay and Carolina each rank top five in yardage allowed to the wide receiver position, while New Orleans may provide just the right game script to keep the game in the air. Pair the right matchups with the fact that Eric Ebron has landed on injured reserve, and you've got a prime bounceback candidate to finish out the season.

Schedule Weeks 14-16: TB, NO, CAR

I previously discussed the acquisition of James Washington when Mason Rudolph took over the reins given their previous rapport in college. I'm mentioning him again for different reasons. The relationship with Rudolph didn't come to fruition immediately. Still, he certainly has been playing at a higher level in the last several weeks than we would have expected given the Steelers offensive struggles. In Weeks 10-12, Washington ranks 12th in receiving yards among wide receivers, seventh in fantasy points in PPR formats, and has managed 19.75 yards per reception. He's been a focal point of the Steelers Offense during a time when they've been riddled with turnovers, and despite that, has made key plays in big moments. In all likelihood, it will be Devlin Hodges under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who threw Washington a 79-yard touchdown on one of his first snaps of Sunday's outing. Hodges could be a much-needed spark in the offense, with this second-year wideout making strides in performance as of late. His fantasy playoff schedule includes the Cardinals and Jets, two teams ranking top-five in fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position - a chance for boom when your fantasy teams need it the most.

Schedule Weeks 14-16: ARI, BUF, NYJ

We never want to put too much stock in a tank machine, but it's challenging to ignore DeVante Parker's value in fantasy football. He's quietly ranked as a WR2 in PPR formats, currently sitting as the WR21 through Week 12, and has been incredibly consistent to boot. Parker has had just two games in 2019 with fewer than 50 receiving yards - one of which came against the New England Patriots Defense. He's been heavily involved in the Dolphins Offense (for whatever opportunity in the Dolphins' offense is worth), averaging 9.2 targets per game and leading the team in receiving yards and air yards. Through the fantasy playoffs, Miami will face the Giants, Jetsounce back and Bengals - two of three teams of whom rank top thre e in points per game allowed to the wide receiver position. As long as Ryan Fitzpatrick remains under center for the Dolphins, Parker has upside in your fantasy football leagues - even as cringeworthy as it is to admit.

Schedule Weeks 14-16: NYG, NYJ, CIN

Sell of the Week

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Detroit Lions

Bo Scarbrough emerged seemingly out of nowhere to lead the Lions backfield over the last two weeks, amassing 32 total carries over the previous two weeks. It's challenging to find a running back on waivers that assumes this kind of workload in the final stretch of the season, and I think it's time to monetize on that. The Lions have had some difficulty establishing the run as an offensive unit, ranking 22nd among NFL teams in rushing yards per attempt (3.9) and 29th in total rushing touchdowns (4) - it's pretty hard to imagine that Scarbrough would be the key to fixing that. During your fantasy playoffs, they'll face three teams ranked top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to the running back. These three defenses have combined to allow just four 100-yard rushers on the season.

Schedule Weeks 14-16: MIN, TB, DEN