Josh Jacobs' best runs from 3-TD game Week 7
Watch all of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' best runs from his 3-TD game in the Raiders' home win over the Houston Texans in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the day on a 7-yard run, allowing the Raiders to regain the lead over the Texans. Las Vegas is back ahead 24-20. Jacobs has 103 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. It is Jacobs’ third consecutive 100-yard game. He had 28 carries for 144 yards and two [more]
The Jets won their fourth straight game on Sunday, but they lost a key part of their early success. Rookie running back Breece Hall left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out a short time later. After the 16-9 win over the Broncos was in the books, Jets [more]
The Jets will not be seeing Russell Wilson this week. Instead, it’ll be Brett Rypien.
There have been several injuries suffered in Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers and now there’s been another for Los Angeles. Receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter. The Chargers say Williams is questionable to return. But with L.A. down 37-23 in the [more]
LAS VEGAS (AP) Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20 on Sunday. In a battle of one-win teams coming off byes, the Raiders (2-4) dominated the Texans (1-4-1) after halftime, outscoring them 28-10 behind 227 yards of offense, including 98 from Jacobs on the ground. Las Vegas, which erased a three-point, fourth-quarter deficit, scored on four straight possessions before safety Duron Harmon sealed the win by intercepting Davis Mills and returning it 73 yards for a touchdown.
The Raiders trailed the Texans 20-17 in the third quarter. Then, they didn’t. Josh Jacobs took over the game, running for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. His touchdown runs, all of which came in the second half, covered 4, 7 and 15 yards. The Raiders won 38-20. Las Vegas moves to 2-4 [more]
An abysmal showing in their biggest test of the year. Thoughts on another dreary 49ers loss:
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you informed on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Kenneth Walker is filling in for Rashaad Penny quite nicely in Seattle
Up next for the Broncos is a trip to London to face the 2-5 Jaguars.
Here are six takeaways from today's win.
#RAIDERS WIN! Defeat Texans to improve to 2-4
Raiders winners and losers in 38-20 victory vs. Texans
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina