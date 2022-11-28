Josh Jacobs' best plays from 303-yard game Week 12

Associated Press

Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 on Sunday. Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. Jacobs had never had a touchdown run longer than 28 yards, and his extraordinary dash was reminiscent of the Raiders' Bo Jackson running untouched for a long TD against the Seahawks at the Kingdome on Nov. 30, 1987.