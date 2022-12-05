Josh Jacobs' best plays in 150-yard game Week 13
Watch Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' best plays in Week 13 against the Chargers.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
The Giants erased a 10-point first quarter deficit but couldn't do enough to secure a win, tying the Washington Commanders 20-20 on Sunday afternoon.
Before the baseball world gathers in San Diego, here are five storylines and five trade candidates to watch at the Winter Meetings.
Fans and observers react on Twitter to the #Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the #Bengals | from @EdEastonJr
Seriously love this kid! #GoBlue
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?
There are 42 bowls. That's a lot, so we're giving you two parts. Part one has 22 of the 42 bowls. Most are before Christmas, including the Fenway (Park) Bowl.
This mind-blowing last-second play between two Minnesota high school teams should go down in U.S. Bank Stadium history.
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
Chiefs fans shared their frustrations about what went wrong in the 27-24 loss to the Bengals.
Deion Sanders' final game coaching at Jackson State cemented him as one of the best the SWAC has seen.
Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game with a knee injury.