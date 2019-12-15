Josh Jacobs back, Trent Brown inactive for Raiders

After being without rookie running back Josh Jacobs last week, the Raiders will have their leading rusher back on the field today.

Jacobs, who missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, is active for this afternoon’s game against the Jaguars.

The Raiders will be without right tackle Trent Brown this week, as he’s inactive with a pectoral injury.

Also inactive for the Raiders are cornerback Daryl Worley, quarterback Mike Glennon, defensive lineman Olsen Pierre, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, tackle David Sharpe, and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

For the Jaguars, wide receiver D.J. Chark leads the inactive list, along with quarterback Josh Dobbs, linebacker Preston Brown, offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, defensive tackle Carl Davis, tight end Charles Jones, and defensive tackle Dontavius Russell.