Josh Jacobs' agent says the running back, Bears have ‘mutual interest': report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are on the cusp of a possible spending spree this offseason.

They have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL with $57.4 million to spend this summer. They saved themselves plenty of cap by signing Jaylon Johnson to a team-friendly contract that only puts the Bears on the hook for a $13 million cap hit in the first season.

So, where will the Bears decide to put their money? A former Bears player, who shares the same agent as Josh Jacobs, said both parties have a mutual interest.

"I know from his standpoint, Josh would love to be in a Bears uniform," Jason McKie said on ESPN 1000. "My agent, he has Josh Jacobs, as well. I texted him [his agent] 'Hey, he'd look great in a Bears uniform.' And he's like, 'Hey, there's mutual interest.' And that's what he told me. There's mutual interest."

Coinciding with the report about Jacobs, the Bears are also rumored to have an interest in Saquon Barkley. That doesn't mean either one is on their way to Chicago. The Bears may be simply exploring the market.

In the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era, the Bears have been the second and first most prolific rushing team in the league over the last two seasons, respectively. In 2022, they broke their franchise record for team rushing yards, posting 3,014 yards --- the franchise's first time over 3,000 yards as a collective.

Poles originates from the Kansas City Chiefs. They are proponents of using multiple running backs to get the job done and working through the draft to bring in cheap, athletic running backs. Last season, the Bears rostered Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson to work the backfield, all of whom had outstanding seasons advancing the ball.

It's possible the potential loss of Justin Fields, who has rushed for 657 and 1,143 yards over the past two seasons, respectively, is forcing the Bears to reconsider their rushing options. To have a more successful attack without Fields, the Bears might feel like they need a blue-chip running back in the backfield.

Still, Poles had a chance at that in David Montgomery, the Bears' mainstay running back who had recorded over 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of the four seasons he played in Chicago. Poles passed on Montgomery, who signed in free agency with the Lions on a three-year deal worth $18 million. Montgomery rushed for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Jacobs, 26, rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns last season. In 2022, Jacobs earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after rushing for a league-leading 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. Spotrac believes Jacobs will command $10.5 million annually on his next contract.

Would the Bears be willing to pony up on that money for a running back? Remember, they still need wide receiver and offensive line help.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.