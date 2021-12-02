Josh Jacobs added to Thursday practice report with ankle injury

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has once again landed on his team’s injury report.

After there were no reported issues on Wednesday, Jacobs was limited in Thursday’s session due to an ankle injury.

Jacobs has missed three games due to injury so far in 2021. He’s rushed for 420 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He’s also caught 30 passes for 198 yards.

Tight end Darren Waller officially did not participate with back and knee issues. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said a few days ago Waller is considered week-to-week but did not rule him out for Sunday’s matchup with Washington.

Receiver DeSean Jackson (calf), defensive end Carl Nassib (knee), and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) also did not participate.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) remained limited.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (shoulder), receiver Zay Jons (shoulder), linebacker Marquel Lee (ankle), and guard John Simpson (ribs/knee) were full.

