Josh Jacobs is active for Monday Night Football

Raiders coach Jon Gruden called running back Josh Jacobs “really questionable” on Thursday, and Jacobs was questionable on Saturday’s final injury report.

But the Raiders will have Jacobs tonight for Monday Night Football.

He officially is active.

He will return to action for the first time since injuring his ankle in the season-opening victory over the Ravens. Jacobs had 34 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in that game.

The Chargers entered Week 4 ranked last in yards per carry allowed (5.8) and last in yards rushing allowed per game (170).

The Raiders’ inactives are defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive tackle Damion Square.

The Chargers won’t have defensive back Chris Harris (shoulder). Their other inactives are quarterback Easton Stick , tight end Tre' McKitty, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and running back Joshua Kelley.

