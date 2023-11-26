Josh Jacobs' 63-yard run gives Raiders 14-0 lead

The Chiefs have seven plays and 13 yards. It is the second quarter.

The Raiders lead 14-0 and it should be 17-0.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 30-yard try on the Raiders' second possession, pushing the kick.

The Raiders still are up two scores, with 24 plays and 221 yards.

Their first score was an 18-yard throw from Aidan O'Connell to Jakobi Meyers. The most recent was Josh Jacobs' 63-yard touchdown run.

Jacobs got a block from tight end Michael Mayer, used a stiff arm on safety Mike Edwards and then outraced cornerback Joshua Williams the final few yards.

Jacobs, who has had only one 100-yard game this season, has 11 carries for 91 yards already.