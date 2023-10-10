Josh Jacobs' 2-yard touchdown run gives Raiders a 17-13 lead

In a back-and-forth game, Josh Jacobs' 2-yard touchdown run has given the Raiders the lead again.

Las Vegas is up 17-13 with 14:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jacobs scored on the first play of the second half, completing a 10-play, 75-yard drive. He has 15 carries for 55 yards.

The Raiders finally got ex Packer Davante Adams involved, and he now has four catches for 45 yards after having one target, one catch and 12 yards in the first half.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 19-of-28 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception.