Josh Jackson with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Josh Jackson (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 05/01/2021
Top plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons, 05/01/2021
UCLA players say they have renewed commitment and intensity during spring workouts ahead of a critical season under coach Chip Kelly.
Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.
The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.
Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.
Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.
Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.
In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.
Kevin Love said he has to be better for his young Cavaliers teammates.
Marcelo may not be able to get out of working the polls in time for Real Madrid's matchup with Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals next week.
Jimmy Garoppolo survived until Sunday . . . and he remains on the 49ers roster. Other players on the team are alive, too. Kyle Shanahan knows for certain because a group of them called the 49ers coach to let him know, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. It is unknown whether Garoppolo was one of [more]
Julian Edelman did a little damage control Sunday after Tom Brady stoked speculation about the ex-Patriots wide receiver joining the Buccaneers.
By finishing T-3 at the Valspar, Cameron Tringale is now the player who has won the most money without ever winning on the PGA Tour.