There is no Scouting Combine this year, which means players’ Pro Day workouts are their opportunity to show off their raw athleticism. And Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe just did something that no one has ever done at the Combine.

Imatorbhebhe recorded a 46.5-inch vertical jump. The Combine record is 46 inches, set by then-North Carolina safety Gerald Sensabaugh in 2005.

Pro Day workout numbers are generally not given as much significance as Scouting Combine workout numbers because it’s harder to quantify differences at Pro Days like some schools having a faster running surface than others. But the video of Imatorbhebhe jumping is undeniably impressive.

Imatorbhebhe spent the last two seasons at Illinois after transferring from USC. He was the Fighting Illini’s leading receiver last season.

Josh Imatorbhebhe records 46.5-inch vertical jump at Illinois Pro Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk