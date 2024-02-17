Josh Hubbard's clutch play leads Mississippi State basketball to win vs. Arkansas

STARKVILLE — Arkansas was doing what it needed to in order to play spoiler against Mississippi State basketball.

The problem for the Razorbacks? Freshman guard Josh Hubbard was on the other side.

In a contest where neither team led by more than eight points, MSU coach Chris Jans had Hubbard on the floor for 29 minutes. In the biggest moments, that's typically played into Jans' advantage and Saturday was no exception as Mississippi State fended off a Quadrant 3 loss with a 71-67 win at Humphrey Coliseum.

Hubbard scored 19 points, including 14 in the second half and five in the game's final two minutes. No shot was bigger than his 3-pointer with 58 seconds left to put Mississippi State ahead by one − a lead the Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6 SEC) didn't let slip against the Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9).

Arkansas keeps pace with MSU’s hot start

Mississippi State had one of its best shooting starts of the season, making 10 of its first 14 field goal attempts. However, MSU failed to build a lead bigger than eight in the first half.

The Bulldogs had eight players score in the opening period, led by Tolu Smith’s seven first-half points. MSU finished the half shooting 50% from the field.

The offensive success came despite Hubbard, who entered Saturday averaging 14.8 points per contest, picking up two fouls in the game’s first 90 seconds. He was limited to nine minutes in the first half.

Arkansas trailed by just five at halftime, thanks to a boost from Makhi Mitchell’s six first-half points off the bench.

D.J. Jeffries, Trey Fort back in uniform for MSU

For the first time since he was injured in a Feb. 3 loss at Alabama, MSU forward D.J. Jeffries returned to action. However, he played just three minutes and continued to move with a noticeable limp on his injured knee.

MSU guard Trey Fort was in uniform and took part in warm-ups However, he didn’t check into the game. Fort suffered a sprained thumb in a Jan. 27 win against Auburn. He is no longer wearing a cast to support the thumb on his shooting hand.

WOMEN'S HOOPS: Mississippi State has what Ole Miss, Coach Yo want. But it's tough to obtain

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule?

MSU will stay in Starkville as it awaits a rematch with rival Ole Miss on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Rebels won the first meeting, 86-82, in Oxford on Jan. 30.

Ole Miss went on to lose its next three after beating State, though the Rebels host Missouri – a winless team in SEC play − on Saturday. MSU had won the previous three meetings in the rivalry before last month’s defeat.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Josh Hubbard leads Mississippi State basketball to win vs. Arkansas