Josh Hubbard nearly ended up at Ole Miss. Against Auburn, he was Mississippi State's basketball star

STARKVILLE — There’s a mean-mugging expression Josh Hubbard likes to show off after hitting a big shot, and his coach, Chris Jans, got a first-hand look at it Saturday inside Humphrey Coliseum.

After sinking a 3-pointer to put Mississippi State basketball ahead by four against Auburn with less than two minutes to play, Hubbard turned to Jans. When the second-year MSU coach glanced at Hubbard, he was eye-to-eye with the signature look.

“He looked at me like he scored on me,” Jans said. “I’m like, ‘Man, I’m with you. What do we got going here, man?’ It was pretty stone-cold. It was pretty stone-cold, and it made me feel good inside.”

The 3-pointer capped a 17-point outing for Hubbard, fueling Mississippi State (14-6, 3-4 SEC) to a 64-58 victory over No. 6 Auburn (16-4, 5-2), and and its second top-10 win of the season. In those two games, against Auburn and Tennessee, Hubbard averaged 21 points and made 15 of his 31 shot attempts.

“A lot of kids dream about moments like that – sold-out crowds and playing in those types of environments,” Hubbard said. “It’s definitely fun. It’s motivating.”

In front of the biggest crowds, playing against the SEC’s toughest teams, Hubbard has given Mississippi State the signature wins it needs on its NCAA Tournament resume. However, the time away from sold-out arenas helped mold the freshman's mentality.

Why Chris Jans thinks Josh Hubbard is 'different'

Following a tight loss against Alabama two weeks ago, Hubbard spent his Saturday night inside a quiet Humphrey Coliseum.

The sounds of Hubbard getting up extra shots were met only by the shuffling of arena employees collecting trash – a strong contrast to the soundtrack provided by the crowd moments before.

“Josh is just different, man,” Jans said. “He’s different. I’ve coach some kids like him. I’ve coached long enough to have the opportunity to coach unbelievable players. He’s the whole package. He’s got the work ethic. He’s got the right mindset, the right approach. Obviously, he’s proven there’s no moment that’s too big for him in a very young career. He does it all with a great demeanor about him and a fun personality.”

Josh Hubbard, as is often the case at The Hump, is getting shots up postgame.

The first 19 games of his collegiate career saw Hubbard come off the bench. Despite ranking among the top 15 scorers in the SEC, Jans preferred to have a player with his scoring ability as a threat off the bench.

However, with guard Dashawn Davis failing to score in consecutive games, Jans made a change. Hubbard earned his first start against Auburn – a move Hubbard was informed of 90 minutes before tip-off.

The freshman was met by a loud ovation when introduced with the starters, providing confirmation from fans that it was time for a change. It wasn’t long ago, though, that the maroon and white faithful thought Hubbard would be in rival colors.

Josh Hubbard set to face Ole Miss

Fittingly, though perhaps done unintentionally, Jans made a reference to his next opponent when wrapping up his press conference Saturday.

“I’m certainly glad he’s with us,” Jans said of Hubbard before stepping away from the microphone.

Mississippi State is back on the road Tuesday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) for its first matchup against Ole Miss in the Chris Beard era.

Had it not been for the Rebels’ decision to fire coach Kermit Davis last February, it’s likely Hubbard wouldn’t be sporting the home colors while at Humphrey Coliseum. He was an Ole Miss signee until Davis’ firing. Shortly after, he decommitted from the Rebels and flipped to Mississippi State.

It took longer than many expected, but Hubbard will finally get his chance to show off the stone-cold face in Oxford. However, the home fans will try to ensure he doesn't get that opportunity.

