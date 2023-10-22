Josh Heupel's fourth-down decisions in Tennessee football vs Alabama broke tendency

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − Joe Milton smacked himself on the chest and stared at the Tennessee football sideline.

The quarterback wanted to go for it. Josh Heupel did, too. The Vols coach kept the offense on the field on a fourth-and-1. Milton was smacked by a pair of Alabama defenders, shut down short of the first-down line and giving the ball back to Alabama.

“It can be frustrating but at the end of the day you have to be able to play to the next play or get ready for the next drive," Milton said.

Heupel had Tennessee attempt a fourth-down conversion 10 times entering Saturday. Only once was Tennessee in its own territory. Both were Saturday. Only three were with Tennessee leading. Both were Saturday.

Heupel opted for a pair of fourth-and-short decisions Saturday. Both of Tennessee's attempts at Alabama failed, as did the No. 15 Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) in a 34-20 loss to the No. 8 Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0).

Why Josh Heupel went for it on fourth-and-1 early against Alabama

Milton was used frequently in the run game against Alabama, including a crafty second-quarter run that initially was ruled to have gained a first down on a third-and-8. Review determined Milton was stopped short of the first-down marker.

That's when Milton hit his chest and wanted to see the Vols go for it. Heupel agreed.

“I just felt like the scheme and based on the personnel they had out there that we had a good play," Heupel said. "Obviously, didn’t pick that one up either.”

Milton ran right. He kept the ball before he was stuffed by Alabama linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson still short of a first down.

“Just man versus man," Milton said. "You have to go get it. That’s all I can say about that one.”

Heupel said the play was a read off the edge, a spot that he felt like "was condensed" defensively. The Vols led 13-7 at the time, playing dominant football on both sides to open Saturday.

Alabama took over at the Tennessee 34. The Crimson Tide got a first down after a third-and-4 on a delay of game call on the Tennessee defense. Vols safety Jaylen McCollough intercepted a pass from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the end zone, ending the scoring threat without any harm done following Heupel's fourth-down decision.

“You never know what happens," Milton said. "We have a great defense. Just having full trust in them, knowing that they will get the ball and being able to go out there and execute.”

Why Josh Heupel went for it on fourth-and-1 again with the Vols reeling

Alabama scored on two plays to open the second half, covering 75 yards in 41 seconds and whittling Tennessee's lead to 20-14. The Crimson Tide got closer after a Tennessee three-and-out and field goal to make it 20-17.

Milton ran for 16 yards for a first down before the drive faltered when wide receiver Ramel Keyton was stopped a yard shy of a first down on third-and-9. Again, Heupel elected for the fourth-down attempt.

"Fourth-and-less-than-1," Heupel said. "(We had) given up a score on the previous one (and) felt like we had an opportunity to pick it up and obviously didn’t."

Running back Dylan Sampson was crushed for no gain by Campbell, snuffing out another Tennessee drive. Alabama took over at the Tennessee 47 and scoring another touchdown after a 5-play drive as running back Jase McClellan score a 5-yard touchdown.

ADAMS: A first half to remember, a game to forget for Tennessee football vs Alabama

Tennessee punted quickly on its next drive. Milton was sacked and Campbell recovered it for a 24-yard touchdown on the next drive. Tennessee trailed 34-20 and it was destined for another loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

UT went for it once more fourth down: Milton threw an incompletion on a fourth-down pass at the Alabama 14 with 2 minutes to play. It was the only time the decision was out of Heupel's hands this season, during which Tennessee is now 3-for-13 on fourth-down attempts.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel explains fourth-down decisions in Tennessee football vs Alabama