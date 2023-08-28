What Josh Heupel wants to see from Tennessee football offense in Virginia opener

Josh Heupel isn't worried about how many points Tennessee football scores in its opener against Virginia. The third-year Vols coach is more interested in seeing a smooth operation offensively.

"Execution is paramount," Heupel said Monday. "Doesn’t matter how (fast you go) if you’re not executing."

No. 12 Tennessee opens against Virginia on Saturday (noon ET, ABC) at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The Vols went 11-2 in Heupel's second season, finishing with an Orange Bowl win against Clemson to cap a breakthrough campaign.

UT led the nation in scoring with 46.1 points per game and in total offense with 525.5 yards per game in 2022.

What Josh Heupel wants from Tennessee football's offense vs Virginia

Tennessee boasts returning starting experience at almost every spot on the offense, but also is breaking in new centerpieces. Wide receivers Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton are stepping into primary positions. So is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. The offensive line is a hodgepodge of returners and newcomers, including a pair of transfers.

"I think in openers, all three phases of the game, you have a game plan," Heupel said. "Everybody’s had seven-plus months of an opportunity to suddenly change who they are. Personnel’s gonna be different. You have to do a really good job of adjusting, and play your core principles in all three phases. Players gotta be able to communicate, adjust, in-game adjustments are paramount in those, too. So as you go to the sidelines, absolutely critical. But our staff and players do a great job.”

Quarterback Joe Milton will be in the spotlight as the full-time starter. The former starter at Michigan and UT had a stout showing against Clemson, cementing himself as a possible star in 2023.

"He has put himself in a position to play at a really high level because of the work ethic that he’s had inside of our program," Heupel said. "He’s someone that has continued to grow, has great understanding of defensive alignments, which allows us to communicate and adjust really quickly with him. I think that’s really important and (he) has complete command of what we’re doing offensively.”

How Tennessee football has fared in openers under Josh Heupel

Tennessee won 38-6 against Bowling Green to open the 2021 season, Heupel's first at Tennessee and Milton's first start.

The Vols shattered that mark in the 2022 opener against Ball State. UT won 59-10, scoring 38 first-half points. Hendon Hooker started his sterling campaign with four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. Eight Vols scored a touchdown, including Milton who entered in the second half with the Vols well ahead.

