Josh Heupel, Vols miffed by official kicking football in Tennessee-Florida game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. − Jaylen Wright crashed into a pile of Florida defenders Saturday after a modest 2-yard gain and rose quickly to his feet.

Tennessee football was going for it on fourth-and-1 with no hesitation − until it had to slow down as an official inadvertently kicked the ball.

"I was pretty confused on what was going on just because the ball was moving so much," Vols quarterback Joe Milton said.

Hours later, Milton and Vols coach Josh Heupel were still confused by what transpired with the officials in a third-quarter sequence in the midst of a goofy 29-16 loss for No. 9 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC) against Florida (2-1, 1-0) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

What happened with the officials, Josh Heupel

Tennessee lined up for a fourth-down attempt at the Florida 17 after Wright gained 2 yards on third-and-3. The Vols, who were mired in offensive misery but gaining momentum, aggressively moved to attempt the fourth down.

Center judge Mike Block spotted the ball, then kicked it with his right foot as he ran to his position behind the offense.

“It has been a long time since I have seen an official kick the ball," Heupel said. "You got to go check the rule book.”

Vols center Ollie Lane moved the ball back before umpire Tom Quick dashed to fix the ball and re-spot it. Quick stood over the ball and paused. Florida used the moment to make a pair of substitutions. Defensive linemen Caleb Banks and Jamari Lyons came in for Chris McClellan and Cam Jackson.

Heupel waved frantically for the Vols to get the play going. Wright was walloped in the backfield for a 2-yard loss by a flurry of Florida defenders led by linebacker Scooby Williams. Heupel hurried onto the field with his arms up seeking an explanation.

Referee Scott Walker and side judge Victor Sanchez spoke with Heupel to talk through the sequence.

Why the moment mattered to Tennessee football

Tennessee trailed 26-10 midway through the third quarter after cutting the lead with a field goal. The defense forced its first three-and-out and the offense started clicking after a lousy first half filled with penalties and offensive line gaffes.

Wright ran for 10 yards before Milton made one of his best throws, a 43-yarder down the seam to Dont'e Thornton that got UT into Florida territory with a flash of brilliance on a frustrating night. The Vols gained 9 yards with a Wright run, a Thornton catch and another Wright run before confusion reigned.

Milton heard a whistle and thought they would be able to snap the ball without confusion. He was mistaken.

"They let it roll," Milton said. "Everything else out of that was out of our hands. That is pretty much you have to control the controllables at that point.”

Instead of potentially pulling with 26-17 in the third, the Vols committed a turnover on downs. They later scored a 55-yard touchdown on a Milton pass to Bru McCoy. It was too little and too late.

